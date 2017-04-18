Malawi: Bank Staff Complain Over 'Rac...

Malawi: Bank Staff Complain Over 'Racist Boss'

First Merchant Bank staff members are bitterly complaining over racist attacks on fellow members of staff especially from credit department by one of the top managers at the bank, Kobus Louw. Nyasa Times can reveal that Louw, an expatriate from South Africa has been abusing staff members from the credit department by calling them unpalatable names and shouting at them as if they are kids.

