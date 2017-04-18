Malawi: Attorney General Blocks Water Board From Proceeding With Environmental Assessment

Attorney General Kalekeni Kaphale stopped the Lilongwe Water Board from proceeding with the environmental and social impact assessment in the project of tapping water from Lake Malawi in Salima to the capital, the water utility told the Budget and Finance parliamentary committee on Wednesday. The proposed project to pump water from Lake Malawi to the capital city, which is 125 kilometres away, has drawn mixed reactions due to, among others, lack of a feasibility study.

