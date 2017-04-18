Malawi: Anti-Corruption Boss Kondowe ...

Malawi: Anti-Corruption Boss Kondowe Under Fire

Read more: AllAfrica.com

A group of civil society organisations has demanded the immediate resignations of the Anti-Corruption Bureau director Lucas Kondowe, for what they called gross incompetence. Gift Trapence of Centre for Development of People told a news conference at Lilongwe Hotel on Saturday that Kondowe has proved to be not an effective leader at ACB where he said only those not connected to the government are a target for prosecution.

Chicago, IL

