Malawi: 35 Seventh Day Adventist Church Youths Injured in Road Accident

At least 35 youths from Zomba Seventh Day Adventist Church have been injured after the vehicle they were travelling in overturned at Gymkhana Club in Zomba on Monday at around lunch hour. According to an eye witness Memory Macdonald who sales fresh groundnuts around the place, the vehicle overturned after the driver failed to control it upon reaching Gymkhana football ground.

