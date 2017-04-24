Kampala landlords petition KCCA over high property tax

At least 170 enraged landlords in Kampala have petitioned the Kampala Capital City Authority Valuation Court, protesting the annual property tax as "exorbitant" and "unbearable". While addressing journalists at City Hall on Wednesday, the KCCA Valuation Court's chairperson, Mr Asuman Basalirwa, confirmed the petition and revealed how a host of aggrieved property owners filed the complaint following the release of the draft of the new valuation list three weeks ago.

