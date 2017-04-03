Issuance of land titles along Entebbe-Expressway halted over fraud

The Deputy Inspector General of Government , Mr George Bamugemereire, has directed the Lands ministry to immediately stop issuance of titles along section of the Kampala- Entebbe expressway pending investigations into fraud and collusion by the Wakiso District bosses to reap from compensation by the Uganda National Roads Authority . Unra officials told this newspaper yesterday they have not paid out money to any claimer since then notwithstanding the claims for payment they found around.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.