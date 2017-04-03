Issuance of land titles along Entebbe...

Issuance of land titles along Entebbe-Expressway halted over fraud

Yesterday Read more: Daily Monitor

The Deputy Inspector General of Government , Mr George Bamugemereire, has directed the Lands ministry to immediately stop issuance of titles along section of the Kampala- Entebbe expressway pending investigations into fraud and collusion by the Wakiso District bosses to reap from compensation by the Uganda National Roads Authority . Unra officials told this newspaper yesterday they have not paid out money to any claimer since then notwithstanding the claims for payment they found around.

Chicago, IL

