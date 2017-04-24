'Good African coffee shops closure not good for industry'
On Monday Uganda Revenue Authority shut down Good African Coffee and Good African Cafe Restaurants owned by businessman Andrew Rugasira for allegedly forfeiting payment of taxes. In a phone interview with this newspaper, URA head of debt collection, Mr Stanley Kabyemera, said they were forced to shut down the coffee exporting company and the Cafe restaurants at Entebbe Airport, Lubowa on Entebbe Road and the one in Shoprite Lugogo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
|Lifestyle to blame for rise in asthma cases (May '16)
|May '16
|NIBarnett
|2
|Ugandans mark Gay Pride, but stigma tempers joy (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Sock Puppet
|2
|HIV-resistant Ugandans found (Apr '09)
|May '15
|Mandingo83
|37
|Talent showcase supports Malawian children (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Kumbali Lodge
|1
|Do you want to make money with International Pr... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Shriparascorportion
|1
|join illuminati (Sep '13)
|Jan '15
|usman
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC