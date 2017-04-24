'Good African coffee shops closure no...

'Good African coffee shops closure not good for industry'

Daily Monitor

On Monday Uganda Revenue Authority shut down Good African Coffee and Good African Cafe Restaurants owned by businessman Andrew Rugasira for allegedly forfeiting payment of taxes. In a phone interview with this newspaper, URA head of debt collection, Mr Stanley Kabyemera, said they were forced to shut down the coffee exporting company and the Cafe restaurants at Entebbe Airport, Lubowa on Entebbe Road and the one in Shoprite Lugogo.

