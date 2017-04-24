German Language Festival ends in Accra

The 10th National German Cultural Festival ended last week at the Goethe-Institut in Accra with a mesmerising performance from Blaq Originata. Alongside six free style dancers, Blaq Originator thrilled over 600 students and their teachers with a variety of music genres, including highlife, rock, funk and rap as his dancers criss-crossed the stage with synchronised and choreographed movements that attracted cheers from the students.

