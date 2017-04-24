Former Lord Resistance Army fighters ...

Former Lord Resistance Army fighters surrender

The ex LRA fighters surrendered to the United Nations Stabilization Mission in Congo and were flown to Entebbe airport on Friday. PIC:The Ex LRA fighters Bosco Kilama and Simon Peter Ochora being welcomed by the Amnesty Commision spokesperson Moses Draku at the commission headquarters on Friday April 21, 2017.

Chicago, IL

