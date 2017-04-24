Essilor and Optometry Giving Sight Announce Student Loans in Malawi
The recipients of the student loans are Adson Mitochi, Mariam Aliya, Gibson Nkhwekwe, Kettie Lozario, Tambuzai Liyo and Thandiwe Nyirenda. A A A DENVER- Essilor of America and Optometry Giving Sight have announced the recipients of study loans for students of Optometry at Mzuzu University in Malawi, Africa.
