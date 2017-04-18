Elephant escapes angry crocodile with help from its friends...
LILONGWE, Malawi - Elephants were on high alert when one of their buddies found himself in a deadly predicament at Liwonde National Park in Malawi. A crotchety old croc lurking in the local water cooler scared the living daylights out of the group of African elephants when it popped up and chomped on the trunk of one of their friends.
