ECG lost GHC94,671.24 to bush fires in 2016
More than seventy-eight high tension and forty-nine low tension electricity poles were destroyed by bush fires in the Central Region in 2016. Mr William Coleman, Regional Maintenance Engineer, who disclosed this an interview with the Ghana News Agency , put the cost of replacing the poles at GHA 94,671.24.
