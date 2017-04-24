Court gives State 30 days to find ass...

Court gives State 30 days to find assessors in 'serial killer' case

KAMPALA. The High Court in Kampala has given the State 30 days to trace the assessors in the murder case involving 'serial killer' Baker Walusimbi for the case to be concluded, else court releases him on bail.

