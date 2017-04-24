Compensation wrangles delay Kampala-E...

Compensation wrangles delay Kampala-Entebbe Expressway

Thursday

Road users of the Kampala-Entebbe Expressway are expected to wait longer after the project completion date was deferred to next year due to compensation controversies. The four-lane toll highway, whose construction commenced in December 2012, was earlier scheduled to be completed by the end of 2016.

Chicago, IL

