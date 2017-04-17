Cleric blames Masaka attacks on KCCA evictions
A Kampala-based Muslim cleric has attributed the ongoing attacks in Masaka sub-region on evictions by Kampala Capital City Authority and private developers in the city. Sheikh Jamil Nsubuga, the Entebbe Road Mosque Imam said there was a possibility that many vendors who were forcefully removed from city streets and ungazetted markets in Kampala by KCCA could be responsible for the attacks that have left many people dead and scores injured.
