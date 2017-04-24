Army worm now turns to vegetables, bananas as government mulls aerial spray
The fall armyworms that have mainly been attacking cereal crops such as maize and sugar cane have now turned to bananas and several vegetables Eighty per cent of the said total exports earnings are agricultural products such as maize, tobacco, tea, hides and skins, cocoa beans, other livestock/dairy, sim sim, flowers, beans, and cotton. Other African countries such as Zambia, Zimbabwe, Kenya and Malawi are experiencing the same problem of the worm whose adult moths move in large swarms at night with each female laying up to 2000 eggs and the emerging caterpillars are aggressive feeders with the potential to destroy a hectare within 72 hours in its later stages, according to the Agriculture ministry.
