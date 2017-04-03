All boats on Lake Victoria to have nu...

All boats on Lake Victoria to have number plates

Daily Monitor

All fishing boats on Lake Victoria must have number plates before being authorised to ply the lake, three East African member states of Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania, have agreed. Mr Paul Okware, the ministry's commissioner for operations on Lake Victoria, said the country is losing a lot to illegal fishing where unauthorised nets, among others, are being used on the lake to catch under size fish.

