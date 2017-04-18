Africa: U.S Blocks Ugandan General to Army Summit Over Kasese Massacre

Organizers of the 2017 African Land Forces Summit, which is due in the Malawian capital Lilongwe, are still holding onto the invitation of Maj Gen Peter Elwelu, the UPDF commander of land forces, The Observer has learnt. Gen Elwelu had been invited for the summit scheduled for May, but the decision was rescinded after the United States government cited his lead role in the army attack on the Rwenzururu king's place in Kasese last November, which killed more than 100 people.

