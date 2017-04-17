Africa: Lessons From China On Reforms...

Africa: Lessons From China On Reforms in Industrialisation

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

China's great, Mao Zedong, , and the Father of the nation, Mwalimu Julius nyerere, played a key role in enhancing relations between China and Tanzania in the mid 1960s. As a nation we need to change our policies on foreign investment in particular how to work with IFDI enterprises.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Lifestyle to blame for rise in asthma cases (May '16) May '16 NIBarnett 2
News Ugandans mark Gay Pride, but stigma tempers joy (Aug '15) Aug '15 Sock Puppet 2
News HIV-resistant Ugandans found (Apr '09) May '15 Mandingo83 37
News Talent showcase supports Malawian children (Mar '15) Mar '15 Kumbali Lodge 1
Do you want to make money with International Pr... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Shriparascorportion 1
join illuminati (Sep '13) Jan '15 usman 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Final Four
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,393 • Total comments across all topics: 280,193,308

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC