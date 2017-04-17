Achieve 318x200

Health experts are meeting in Kampala, Uganda, to determine how to improve the lives of mothers and children in East Africa as global attention and resources are being focused on the Sustainable Development Goals over the next 15 years. The two-day symposium that brings together healthcare providers, programmers, academic institutions and researchers has been organised by the Aga Khan University's Center of Excellence in Women and Child Health , and School of Nursing and Midwifery in East Africa in partnership with Makerere University's Maternal and Newborn Centre of Excellence, The Coalition of Centres in Global Child Health, and the SickKids Centre for Global Child Health in Toronto, Canada.

