Achieve 318x200

Achieve 318x200

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 7 Read more: New Vision

Health experts are meeting in Kampala, Uganda, to determine how to improve the lives of mothers and children in East Africa as global attention and resources are being focused on the Sustainable Development Goals over the next 15 years. The two-day symposium that brings together healthcare providers, programmers, academic institutions and researchers has been organised by the Aga Khan University's Center of Excellence in Women and Child Health , and School of Nursing and Midwifery in East Africa in partnership with Makerere University's Maternal and Newborn Centre of Excellence, The Coalition of Centres in Global Child Health, and the SickKids Centre for Global Child Health in Toronto, Canada.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Lifestyle to blame for rise in asthma cases (May '16) May '16 NIBarnett 2
News Ugandans mark Gay Pride, but stigma tempers joy (Aug '15) Aug '15 Sock Puppet 2
News HIV-resistant Ugandans found (Apr '09) May '15 Mandingo83 37
News Talent showcase supports Malawian children (Mar '15) Mar '15 Kumbali Lodge 1
Do you want to make money with International Pr... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Shriparascorportion 1
join illuminati (Sep '13) Jan '15 usman 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Final Four
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,393 • Total comments across all topics: 280,193,310

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC