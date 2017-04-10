Aaaaaaabig 318x200

A fortnight ago, Police arrested several DP members over a meeting Nambooze had called to chart a way forward for the party Democratic Party vice president for Buganda region, Betty Nambooze has vowed to appear before the party's disciplinary committee if she is officially summoned. Nambooze and 12 other DP members were labelled "rebellious" by party president Norbert Mao and are expected to face the party's disciplinary committee on 20th April.

