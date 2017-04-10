Aaaaaaabig 318x200

Aaaaaaabig 318x200

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 9 Read more: New Vision

A fortnight ago, Police arrested several DP members over a meeting Nambooze had called to chart a way forward for the party Democratic Party vice president for Buganda region, Betty Nambooze has vowed to appear before the party's disciplinary committee if she is officially summoned. Nambooze and 12 other DP members were labelled "rebellious" by party president Norbert Mao and are expected to face the party's disciplinary committee on 20th April.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Lifestyle to blame for rise in asthma cases (May '16) May '16 NIBarnett 2
News Ugandans mark Gay Pride, but stigma tempers joy (Aug '15) Aug '15 Sock Puppet 2
News HIV-resistant Ugandans found (Apr '09) May '15 Mandingo83 37
News Talent showcase supports Malawian children (Mar '15) Mar '15 Kumbali Lodge 1
Do you want to make money with International Pr... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Shriparascorportion 1
join illuminati (Sep '13) Jan '15 usman 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,676 • Total comments across all topics: 280,247,125

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC