Aaaaaaabig 318x200
A fortnight ago, Police arrested several DP members over a meeting Nambooze had called to chart a way forward for the party Democratic Party vice president for Buganda region, Betty Nambooze has vowed to appear before the party's disciplinary committee if she is officially summoned. Nambooze and 12 other DP members were labelled "rebellious" by party president Norbert Mao and are expected to face the party's disciplinary committee on 20th April.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
|Lifestyle to blame for rise in asthma cases (May '16)
|May '16
|NIBarnett
|2
|Ugandans mark Gay Pride, but stigma tempers joy (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Sock Puppet
|2
|HIV-resistant Ugandans found (Apr '09)
|May '15
|Mandingo83
|37
|Talent showcase supports Malawian children (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Kumbali Lodge
|1
|Do you want to make money with International Pr... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Shriparascorportion
|1
|join illuminati (Sep '13)
|Jan '15
|usman
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC