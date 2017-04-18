70 senior police officers transferred

70 senior police officers transferred

Yesterday

Seventy police officers who last month completed refresher courses at the Command and Staff College in Bwebajja, Wakiso District have been moved deployed to different areas of operations. In the redeployment message signed by Assistant Inspector General of Police , Mr Moses Balimwoyo, who is also the director human resource administration, the transferred officers include; two Senior Commissioners of Police , 11 Assistant Commissioners of Police , 33 Senior Superintendents of Police , 14 Superintendents of Police and 10 Assistant Superintendents of Police .

Chicago, IL

