24% of urban dwellers lack water - Re...

24% of urban dwellers lack water - Report

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: GhanaWeb

Twenty four percent of urban dwellers have no access to portable drinking water, a report by the Parliamentary Select Committee on Works and Housing has revealed. "Currently, urban water coverage stands at 76%.This is a significant improvement from the initial 64% in 2015.This means that about 24% of the urban dwellers are yet to be covered.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Lifestyle to blame for rise in asthma cases (May '16) May '16 NIBarnett 2
News Ugandans mark Gay Pride, but stigma tempers joy (Aug '15) Aug '15 Sock Puppet 2
News HIV-resistant Ugandans found (Apr '09) May '15 Mandingo83 37
News Talent showcase supports Malawian children (Mar '15) Mar '15 Kumbali Lodge 1
Do you want to make money with International Pr... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Shriparascorportion 1
join illuminati (Sep '13) Jan '15 usman 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,990 • Total comments across all topics: 280,345,342

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC