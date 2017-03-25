What became of Baguma murder file?

What became of Baguma murder file?

Six months after the High Court fixed the hearing date for the murder case against former Kampala Central police commander Aaron Baguma , the trial has not taken place. While releasing Mr Baguma on September 9 last year, Justice Wilson Masalu Musene fixed the hearing of the murder case for October 7 last year.

Chicago, IL

