Water shortage spreads across communities in four regions

Several communities across the country are faced with acute water shortage, a situation officials blame on destructive human activities. Residents in the Northern, Central, Western and Brong Ahafo Regions are left with no option but of trekking miles to access water from rivers that are fast drying up.

Chicago, IL

