UPDF officer feared dead after jumpin...

UPDF officer feared dead after jumping into Lake Victoria

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Daily Monitor

ENTEBBE: R esidents and traders at Nakiwogo landing site in Entebbe were left in shock after a soldier attached to the Uganda Peoples Defence Air Forces jumped out of a passenger boat into Lake Victoria under unclear circumstances. Passengers who were travelling with Corporal Erisa Mbisa said he jumped out of the boat headed for Buwaya mid-way the journey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Lifestyle to blame for rise in asthma cases (May '16) May '16 NIBarnett 2
News Ugandans mark Gay Pride, but stigma tempers joy (Aug '15) Aug '15 Sock Puppet 2
News HIV-resistant Ugandans found (Apr '09) May '15 Mandingo83 37
News Talent showcase supports Malawian children (Mar '15) Mar '15 Kumbali Lodge 1
Do you want to make money with International Pr... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Shriparascorportion 1
join illuminati (Sep '13) Jan '15 usman 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,147 • Total comments across all topics: 279,483,459

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC