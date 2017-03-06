Uganda: Woman Accuses Special Forces of Theft, Kidnap
The force service charged with securing President Museveni has strongly denied accusations that its officers robbed a woman and then kidnapped her relatives, writes BAKER BATTE LULE. Forced into hiding, a mother of two has accused officers from the Special Forces Command of stealing her money and orchestrating the disappearance of her two sisters.
