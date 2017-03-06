Thailand seizes ivory haul from Malawi
Thailand has seized more than 300 kilogrammes of ivory from Malawi on flights into Bangkok's main airport, authorities announced Tuesday, underscoring the country's continued role as a regional smuggling hub. Packages stuffed with ivory, together weighing 330 kilogrammes, were discovered on two Ethiopian Airline flights from Addis Ababa, the customs department said in a statement, adding that the parcels had originated in Malawi's capital Lilongwe.
