Tanzania: World Bank Funded City Developing Project Gets U.S.$130 Million Boost

Dar es Salaam - The World Bank Group commitment to continue supporting Tanzania was reaffirmed on Monday after it approved $130 million aimed at financing the Tanzania Strategic Cities Project . A World Bank statement released yesterday showed that the $130 million was an addition to the $175.5 million initial amount of the project; of which $163 million was from the World Bank and $12.5 million was from Denmark.

