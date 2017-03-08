Sudan rebels free 125 prisoners captured in fighting

Prisoners of war from the forces of the Sudanese ruling National Congress Party walk towards an Ethiopian airplane on Sunday, in Entebbe, to be taken back home after they were released by the Sudan People's Liberation Movement- North . AGENCIES PHOTO SPLM-N Secretary General Yasir Arman described the prisoners' release as a humanitarian gesture of goodwill, "to bring happiness to their families".

