Royal Banking and Finance challenge set to strengthen financial literacy

The maiden edition of Royal Banking and Finance Challenge has been launched at the head office of Royal Bank, Accra-shiashi The essence of the challenge is to provide undergraduate students from universities all across the country a common platform to battle it out on topical financial issues which will in the long run affect the growth of the nation positively. The Royal Banking and Finance Challenge seeks to groom a generation who will help accelerate growth in the financial service sector in country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.