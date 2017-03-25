Royal Banking and Finance challenge s...

Royal Banking and Finance challenge set to strengthen financial literacy

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

The maiden edition of Royal Banking and Finance Challenge has been launched at the head office of Royal Bank, Accra-shiashi The essence of the challenge is to provide undergraduate students from universities all across the country a common platform to battle it out on topical financial issues which will in the long run affect the growth of the nation positively. The Royal Banking and Finance Challenge seeks to groom a generation who will help accelerate growth in the financial service sector in country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Lifestyle to blame for rise in asthma cases (May '16) May '16 NIBarnett 2
News Ugandans mark Gay Pride, but stigma tempers joy (Aug '15) Aug '15 Sock Puppet 2
News HIV-resistant Ugandans found (Apr '09) May '15 Mandingo83 37
News Talent showcase supports Malawian children (Mar '15) Mar '15 Kumbali Lodge 1
Do you want to make money with International Pr... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Shriparascorportion 1
join illuminati (Sep '13) Jan '15 usman 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,649 • Total comments across all topics: 279,262,499

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC