Reverend Peter Mullins, who is the new rector of Haworth Parish Church

The Reverend Peter Mullins, who has been the rector of Great and Little Coates with Bradley, in Grimsby, for the last 17 years, is replacing Rev Peter Mayo-Smith who left early this year. Rev Mullins, 57, who is coming to Haworth with his award winning textile artist wife Deborah, said: "We are hugely looking forward to coming to live in Haworth and working alongside the voluntary clergy and lay leaders in the churches there and at Cross Roads and Stanbury.

