Museveni suspends payment of Kiboga, Kyankwanzi veterans

President Museveni has suspended the payment of gratuity to veterans in Kiboga and Kyankwanzi districts. This follows a petition by the leaders of Kasejere, Kigemuzi and Nkrumah civilian veterans Associations to the president during their visit to State House Entebbe accusing those handling the payment of their gratuity of cheating them.

Chicago, IL

