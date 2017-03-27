MP Nambooze arrested over DP meeting
Kampala Central councillor, Mr Moses Katabu on a police pickup after his arrest on Friday over MP Nambooze's planned meeting. Photo by Shabibah Nakirigya According to Mr Mao, the purported meeting is being convened contrary to the party constitution and a standing resolution of the National Executive Meeting , which requires regional leaders to coordinate their programmes with NEC and get prior approval.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
|Lifestyle to blame for rise in asthma cases (May '16)
|May '16
|NIBarnett
|2
|Ugandans mark Gay Pride, but stigma tempers joy (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Sock Puppet
|2
|HIV-resistant Ugandans found (Apr '09)
|May '15
|Mandingo83
|37
|Talent showcase supports Malawian children (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Kumbali Lodge
|1
|Do you want to make money with International Pr... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Shriparascorportion
|1
|join illuminati (Sep '13)
|Jan '15
|usman
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC