MP Nambooze arrested over DP meeting

Kampala Central councillor, Mr Moses Katabu on a police pickup after his arrest on Friday over MP Nambooze's planned meeting. Photo by Shabibah Nakirigya According to Mr Mao, the purported meeting is being convened contrary to the party constitution and a standing resolution of the National Executive Meeting , which requires regional leaders to coordinate their programmes with NEC and get prior approval.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.