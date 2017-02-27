Mkango Resources Corporate Update

Mkango Resources Corporate Update

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: World News Report

Following the collaboration agreement signed with Noble Resources International and A 450,000 placing in December 2016, Mkango has completed preparatory work in relation to the advanced stage Songwe Hill rare earths project and the Thambani uranium project, with the following work programme planned for March: Processing test work to commence in South Africa focused on improving the flotation and hydrometallurgical portions of the flow sheet for Songwe, thereby potentially lowering operating costs; Ongoing flotation research at Camborne School of Mines as part of SoS Rare ; and The Mkango executive team will be in Asia late March focused on developing future partnership opportunities, and will also be participating in the 7th China Rare Earths Market Conference in Ganzhou, China on 22-24 March 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Lifestyle to blame for rise in asthma cases (May '16) May '16 NIBarnett 2
News Ugandans mark Gay Pride, but stigma tempers joy (Aug '15) Aug '15 Sock Puppet 2
News HIV-resistant Ugandans found (Apr '09) May '15 Mandingo83 37
News Talent showcase supports Malawian children (Mar '15) Mar '15 Kumbali Lodge 1
Do you want to make money with International Pr... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Shriparascorportion 1
join illuminati (Sep '13) Jan '15 usman 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. NASA
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,981 • Total comments across all topics: 279,232,137

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC