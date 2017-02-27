Mkango Resources Corporate Update
Following the collaboration agreement signed with Noble Resources International and A 450,000 placing in December 2016, Mkango has completed preparatory work in relation to the advanced stage Songwe Hill rare earths project and the Thambani uranium project, with the following work programme planned for March: Processing test work to commence in South Africa focused on improving the flotation and hydrometallurgical portions of the flow sheet for Songwe, thereby potentially lowering operating costs; Ongoing flotation research at Camborne School of Mines as part of SoS Rare ; and The Mkango executive team will be in Asia late March focused on developing future partnership opportunities, and will also be participating in the 7th China Rare Earths Market Conference in Ganzhou, China on 22-24 March 2017.
