Malawi: When Pundits Recycle Rumours As Facts - Rejoinder from Former President Joyce Banda

In an article published on 8 February 2017 on allafrica.com , Dr. Gerhard Anders raises much curiosity when he passionately writes that Malawi's "Cashgate" suspects are "close associates" of former President Dr. Joyce Banda. For the most, because this narrative is based purely on political rumour mongering that should not form the basis of any objective and credible analysis by a pundit of Dr. Anders' rank, especially when such unfounded publication occasions or perpetrates serious reputational damage.

