Malawi: U.S. Wants Govt to Prosecute Health Scam Suspects

9 hrs ago

United States government, through its embassy in Lilongwe, has expressed discontent over the manner the Malawi government has treated employees of the Ministry of Health who embezzled money for the Centre for Disease Control HIV and Aids project. About 63 officers from the Ministry of Health were suspended for allegedly embezzling project funds meant for the CDC, HIV and Aids project.

Chicago, IL

