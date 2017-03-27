Malawi: President Causes Traffic Chaos in Blantyre With 'Triumphant' Entry

Business was brought to a standstill for a couple of hours in the commercial city of Blantyre on Wednesday afternoon as the ruling Democratic Progressive Party supporters accorded their leader and the country's President Peter Mutharika an exultant parade in reminiscent of 2014 Tripartite Elections triumph. The supporters who trekked from the party's southern region office in Sunnyside, gathered at Clock Tower in Blantyre town where they waited for hours for their leader who unexpectedly was held up in Balaka district where he inspected a road construction enroute from Lilongwe.

