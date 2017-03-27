Malawi: Police Intercept 17 Trucks Smuggling Maize to Tanzania
Malawi Police in Chitipa on Sunday confiscated 17 trucks loaded with bags of 270 tonnes of maize which was being smuggling to Tanzania. Northern region police spokesperson Peter Kalaya said they arrested drivers of the trucks and believe there is a syndicate to externalise the country's maize.
