Malawi: Newspaper Group Rates President, Cabinet Performance Average

One of the titles for Malawi newspaper giant, Times Media, the Sunday Times has made a comprehensive assessment of President Peter Mutharika and his cabinet with most of the public officers getting below average marks. "While Malawians are sleeping on an empty stomach, the president has lived lavishly by buying himself an expensive motorcade and even affording to fly out to receive an honorary degree whose importance to Malawians is only known within the walls of State House," says the newspaper in its 16 page pullout.

