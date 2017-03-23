Malawi: Mutharika Commissions Multi-M...

Malawi: Mutharika Commissions Multi-Million Water Treatment Plant

President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika pledged his government's commitment to continue ensuring that provision of potable water remains first priority in its development endeavour. The inauguration took place at Mangochi Southern Region Water Board's premises which coincided with the commemoration of World Water Day under the theme: 'Waste water re - use for sustainable development.'

