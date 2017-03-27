Malawi: Minibus Operators Threaten to...

Malawi: Minibus Operators Threaten to Hike Fares in Lilongwe

14 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Minibus operators in Lilongwe have threatened to hike minibus fares for various routes in the city in reaction to traffic police strict application of regulations especially the one which regulates bus carrying capacity. Traffic police have in recent times increased their presence on the roads in Lilongwe making it difficult for the drivers to break the prescribed passenger carrying capacity rule for different minibuses.

