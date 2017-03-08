Malawi: Land Laws Key to Agriculture ...

Malawi: Land Laws Key to Agriculture Investment in Malawi - Minister Muluzi

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Minister of Land, Housing and Urban Development Atupele Muluzi has said land laws will increase the impact of agricultural investment and production in the country. Muluzi said this at Capital Hotel in Lilongwe on Friday when he opened a one day inception workshop on mainstreaming of land governance in the National Agricultural Investment Program .

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Lifestyle to blame for rise in asthma cases (May '16) May '16 NIBarnett 2
News Ugandans mark Gay Pride, but stigma tempers joy (Aug '15) Aug '15 Sock Puppet 2
News HIV-resistant Ugandans found (Apr '09) May '15 Mandingo83 37
News Talent showcase supports Malawian children (Mar '15) Mar '15 Kumbali Lodge 1
Do you want to make money with International Pr... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Shriparascorportion 1
join illuminati (Sep '13) Jan '15 usman 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,530 • Total comments across all topics: 279,464,271

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC