Malawi: Govt in Massive Road Rehabilitation Works

The Roads Authority with funding from Roads Administration has budgeted public funds for the procurement of various works in the 2017/2018 financial year aimed at maintaining and rehabilitating roads and bridges across the country. According to a statement by RA inviting bids from suitable contractors released on March 27, RA has funds meant to cover eligible payments under the Road and Bridge Maintenance Programme for the procurement of various Civil Works contracts in the 2017 to 2018 Annual National Roads Programme.

Chicago, IL

