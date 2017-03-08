Malawi: Former Minister of Home Affairs Mussa Charged

The Lilongwe magistrate's court Tuesday charged former Minister of Home affairs and internal security Uladi Mussa with two counts of neglect of duty and illogical use of office emanating from the period he was in office from 2013 to 2014. The Anti Corruption Bureau on Monday arrested Mussa who is the current acting President of Peoples Party after he handed himself over to the bureau for questioning, following the issuance of his warrant of arrest on March 2. The two have been charged with two counts of willfully neglecting in making sure that all requirements for foreign citizens to be granted Malawian citizenship required are met.

