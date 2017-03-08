Malawi: Finance Minister Insists No Money On Elections Re-Run
Finance minister Goodall Gondwe is refusing to bow down to increasing pressure to fund the Lilonngwe south east constituency, saying there is literally no money at present. "May be we will have to look for it now but we don't have the money," said Gondwe as the opposition and civil rights groups are piling pressure on government to obey the Supreme Court order.
