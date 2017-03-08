Malawi: Finance Minister Insists No M...

Malawi: Finance Minister Insists No Money On Elections Re-Run

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Finance minister Goodall Gondwe is refusing to bow down to increasing pressure to fund the Lilonngwe south east constituency, saying there is literally no money at present. "May be we will have to look for it now but we don't have the money," said Gondwe as the opposition and civil rights groups are piling pressure on government to obey the Supreme Court order.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Lifestyle to blame for rise in asthma cases (May '16) May '16 NIBarnett 2
News Ugandans mark Gay Pride, but stigma tempers joy (Aug '15) Aug '15 Sock Puppet 2
News HIV-resistant Ugandans found (Apr '09) May '15 Mandingo83 37
News Talent showcase supports Malawian children (Mar '15) Mar '15 Kumbali Lodge 1
Do you want to make money with International Pr... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Shriparascorportion 1
join illuminati (Sep '13) Jan '15 usman 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,820 • Total comments across all topics: 279,444,275

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC