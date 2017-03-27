Malawi: Ex-Miners Pressurizing District Labour Offices Over Money
Ministry of Labour, Sports and Manpower Developmenthas appealed to ex-miners in the country to exercise patience on the long awaited monetary South Africa compensation, saying currently processes are underway to meet the compensators' demands. This comes against a background of complaints by district labour offices in the country that concerned beneficiaries of the exercise have started knocking their doors daily demanding their compasation.
