Malawi: Employees Probed Over Money L...

Malawi: Employees Probed Over Money Laundering

Fiscal police is investinging four employees of Bakhresa Grain Milling Malawi Limited on financial crimes which has seen a Kenyan national Adlsham Idah who was working as director bolting. Accoridng to police, over K500 million is reportedly to havebeen lost through externalisation of foreign currency by one of the employees.

Chicago, IL

