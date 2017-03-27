KNUST and Zenith College qualify for ...

KNUST and Zenith College qualify for next stage of Challenge

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and Zenith University College have qualified to the next stage of the 'The Royal Banking and Finance Challenge 2017' organised for universities in Ghana. Also, qualified for the next stage are University of Ghana and Lancaster University, Ghana.

Chicago, IL

