Kampala Archdiocese to celebrate 50 years
The disclosure was made by the vice pastoral coordinator and Entebbe Vicariate vicar, Fr Joseph Ssebayigga at Rubaga Cathedral on Sunday. Vicar of Kampala Archdiocese, Msgr Charles Kasibante anointing one of the elect "Abalonde" with the Holy Oil during the mass at Sacred Heart of Mary Cathedral Lubaga on Sunday.
